South African rand tumbles as risk-off sentiment spikes

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand slid over 1% on Tuesday, extending Monday's losses as global risk-off sentiment increased.

At 0905 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0325 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.85% weaker than its previous close. It had weakened to as much as 18.0884 earlier in the day.

The dollar =USD last traded at 102.150 around 0.3% firmer against a basket of global currencies.

"After the (rand's) strong advance through June, it was always vulnerable to a slight correction. This has been triggered by risk-off market sentiment globally, as seen in (emerging market) currency weakness," Danny Greeff, co-head of Africa at ETM Analytics told Reuters.

Its weakness on Monday came as China's economic position rang alarm bells and "dampened risk appetite", said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

At around 1200 GMT, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa will release the country's vehicle sales data for July ZAVEHY=ECI.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI last traded 0.05% stronger than its closing level on Monday.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was also slightly weaker, with the yield up 7 basis points to 10.285%.

"(South Africa) does not look like an attractive investment destination at the moment and will need to maintain higher bond yields to keep itself funded with foreign capital," Greeff added.

