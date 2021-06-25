South African rand trades marginally stronger in early trade

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - The South African rand traded stronger on Monday as the dollar weakened on the back of uncertainty as to what direction the U.S. Federal Reserve would take on rate hikes.

A raft of mixed signals from the Fed in the last couple of weeks has made the rand jittery as investors fear rising inflation numbers in the U.S. could force the Fed to clamp down on a loose monetary policy in 2022 instead of 2023 as earlier expected.

At 0735 GMT, the local currency was trading 14.17 rand against a dollar, down 0.18%.

In early June, the rand had reached a 28-month high, making it the best performing emerging market currencies on hopes that a dovish Fed would keep the flow of dollars into riskier markets.

Since then it has lost over 5% as investors continue to brace uncertainty. But they are hoping it is a transitory period.

"The Rand continues to underperform the rest of the EM (emerging market) currencies, for now, giving room for the Rand to possibly recover further in the short term,' Andre Cilliers, Currency Strategist at TreasuryONE wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((promit.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +27 64833 4448;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.