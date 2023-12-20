News & Insights

South African rand tracks dollar with no domestic data due

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

December 20, 2023 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

By 0705 GMT, the rand was at 18.3400 to the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.1% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar was up more than 0.1% against a basket of global currencies =USD.

The U.S. currency has been under pressure on bets that the Federal Reserve will soon begin cutting interest rates, which has boosted emerging market currencies like the rand in recent sessions.

"It is offshore developments that are driving the rand much more than local developments at the moment, and so long as the dollar is on the slide, the rand holds the potential to retest the 18.00 handle before the end of the year," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index .JTOPI was up about 0.2% in early trade.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

