South African rand ticks lower as rising Treasury yields support dollar

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand edged lower early on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar was supported by rising Treasury yields.

At 0630 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.4350 against the dollar, about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar .DXY was up 0.1% against a basket of currencies as U.S. two-year yields US2YT=RR, which track short-term interest rate expectations, crossed 1% for the first time since February 2020, last up 8 basis points.

In the absence of major local drivers, the rand has tended to track global factors, especially dollar moves and the outlook for U.S. interest rates, in recent sessions.

Around 0930 GMT on Tuesday, Statistics South Africa will release November mining numbers ZAMNG=ECI.

On Wednesday, investor focus will turn to December consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI and November retail sales data ZARET=ECI.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= slipped in early deals, with the yield rising 3.5 basis points to 9.45%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

