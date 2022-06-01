South African rand supported by upbeat manufacturing survey

Updates to reflect afternoon trading

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand steadied on Wednesday, supported by an upbeat manufacturing survey that helped it hold its ground against a stronger dollar on global markets.

At 1545 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.6350 against the dollar, little changed from its previous close.

The rand's resilience came despite the dollar index =USD, which tracks the U.S. unit against a basket of currencies, adding over 0.9%.

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index survey showed South African factory activity expanded at a faster pace in May, as new sales orders recovered following severe floods in April.

Auto association data showed vehicle sales rose 2.1% year-on-year ZAVEHY=ECI in May.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the All-share index .JALSH ended 1.7% weaker and the Top-40 index .JTOPI 1.8% lower, mirroring falls in global equities markets.

The losses were broad-based, with mining, technology, financial and real estate sectors all falling .JMINI, .JTECH, .JFINI, .JREIT.

Shares in miner Gold Fields GFIJ.J dropped 2%, extending a dramatic 20% collapse a day earlier on investor concerns that the company was paying a huge premium for Canada-based Yamana Gold YRI.TO.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell, with the yield up 3.5 basis points at 9.87%.

