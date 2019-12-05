South African rand stumbles on economic data

By 1545 GMT the rand was down 0.6% at 14.6820 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.6020.

Data from the central bank on Thursday showed the country's current account deficit has narrowed slightly but less than expected, while a measure of monthly business confidence showed businesses are still struggling with the tough economic climate and slack demand.

Earlier in the week, a reading from the statistics agency showed the economy shrank 0.6% in the third quarter, raising concerns that the country could lose its last investment-grade credit rating from Moody's.

In equities, the benchmark JSE Top-40 Index .JTOPI slipped 0.5% to 48,589.71 points while the broader All-Share Index .JALSH was down 0.4% at 54,779.76 points.

"You've got this mood of uncertainty still as to how things are going to be fixed with (power company) Eskom and what could be done to get the economy kick-started," said Ferdi Heyneke, portfolio manager at Afrifocus Securities.

Eskom implemented further power cuts on Thursday after a number of generating units broke down.

Services, trading, and distribution group Bidvest BVTJ.J dropped 2.2% to 192.70 rand while retailer Mr Price Group MRPJ.J declined 1.9% to 179.60 rand.

Preventing further losses were resource shares, with platinum miner Impala IMPJ.J up 3.8%. Gold Fields GFIJ.J rose 3.1%, helped partly by stronger gold prices XAU=.

Bonds were broadly flat, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond ZAR186= at 8.43%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Naledi Mashishi; Editing by Mark Potter and David Goodman)

