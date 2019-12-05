World Markets

South African rand stumbles on economic data

South Africa's rand was weaker on Thursday on lingering ecomnomic weakness highlighted by the country's current account deficit and business confidence data.

By 1545 GMT the rand was down 0.6% at 14.6820 per dollar from an overnight close of 14.6020.

Data from the central bank on Thursday showed the country's current account deficit has narrowed slightly but less than expected, while a measure of monthly business confidence showed businesses are still struggling with the tough economic climate and slack demand.

Earlier in the week, a reading from the statistics agency showed the economy shrank 0.6% in the third quarter, raising concerns that the country could lose its last investment-grade credit rating from Moody's.

In equities, the benchmark JSE Top-40 Index .JTOPI slipped 0.5% to 48,589.71 points while the broader All-Share Index .JALSH was down 0.4% at 54,779.76 points.

"You've got this mood of uncertainty still as to how things are going to be fixed with (power company) Eskom and what could be done to get the economy kick-started," said Ferdi Heyneke, portfolio manager at Afrifocus Securities.

Eskom implemented further power cuts on Thursday after a number of generating units broke down.

Services, trading, and distribution group Bidvest BVTJ.J dropped 2.2% to 192.70 rand while retailer Mr Price Group MRPJ.J declined 1.9% to 179.60 rand.

Preventing further losses were resource shares, with platinum miner Impala IMPJ.J up 3.8%. Gold Fields GFIJ.J rose 3.1%, helped partly by stronger gold prices XAU=.

Bonds were broadly flat, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 bond ZAR186= at 8.43%.

