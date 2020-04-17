World Markets
GILD

South African rand stronger at end of torrid week

Contributor
Alexander Winning Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

South Africa's rand was stronger early on Friday, reflecting optimism over signs of success in a COVID-19 treatment drug trial and early plans to reopen the U.S. economy.

JOHANNESBURG, April 17 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was stronger early on Friday, reflecting optimism over signs of success in a COVID-19 treatment drug trial and early plans to reopen the U.S. economy.

But the currency was on course for losses of roughly 4% versus the U.S. dollar this week, hurt by a surprise rate cut ZAREPO=ECI and predictions that the global coronavirus pandemic will cause a deep economic contraction.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.7400 versus the dollar, around 0.6% firmer than its previous close.

The currency was supported by President Donald Trump's plans to gradually reopen the U.S. economy and reports based on partial data showing severe COVID-19 patients responded positively to a drug made by Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O, traders said.

Africa's most industrialised economy was in bad shape before it recorded its first case of the new coronavirus in March. Many analysts now expect a budget deficit of more than 10% of gross domestic product this fiscal year, which will exacerbate worries over the health of the country's public finances.

Ratings agencies Moody's and Fitch have already downgraded the country's sovereign credit ratings since the country started a stay-at-home lockdown on March 27.

The lockdown has been extended until the end of April, with a cabinet minister saying on Thursday that industries will have to come back online slowly as restrictions are lifted.

Government bonds were a touch firmer in early deals, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= down 2 basis points at 10.440%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest World Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: European Regulatory Update

Nasdaq Global Co-Chief Compliance Officer, Andreas Gustafsson, joins Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks for a European Regulatory Update.

Apr 3, 2020

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular