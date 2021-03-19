South African rand stronger as U.S. yields decline

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand gained on Friday, helped by a weaker dollar as U.S. Treasury yields declined.

At 0755 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.67 versus the dollar, up 0.4% from its previous close.

The dollar .DXY was down 0.2% against a basket of currencies, as the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year bond US10YT=RR eased to 1.68%.

The South African currency has tracked swings on global markets this week, rallying when the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed back against speculation over rate hikes before retreating.

Some investors see the rand as a proxy for emerging-market risk, which means it can be highly volatile.

Johannesburg-listed stocks were weaker on Friday, with the Top-40 .JTOPI index down 0.9%. Government bonds gained, as the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell 8.5 basis points to 9.35%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Larry King)

