South African rand stronger as dollar rally stalls

South Africa's rand opened slightly stronger on Monday as a rally in the dollar stalled following a surprise hawkish shift from the U.S. Federal Reserve last week.

The rand lost more than 4% against the dollar last week as the Fed brought forward its projections for interest rate increases, prompting a sell-off in emerging market currencies.

At 0647 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.3500 against the dollar, roughly 0.1% firmer than its previous close as the dollar .DXY dipped against a basket of major currencies.

This week South Africa-focused investors will look to the consumer and producer price indices for clues about inflationary pressures in Africa's most industrialised economy.

CPI data ZACPIY=ECI will be released on Wednesday and PPI figures ZAPPIY=ECI on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer inflation to rise to 5.2% year on year in May from 4.4% the previous month, which would be the first time the indicator has risen above the midpoint of the central bank's target range since the COVID-19 pandemic reached South Africa.

Annual producer inflation is seen rising to 7.3% in May from 6.7% in April.

Government bonds were little changed early on Monday, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= up 1 basis point to 8.97%.

