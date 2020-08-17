South African rand stronger after Ramaphosa announces lockdown easing

By 0631 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was trading at 17.3400 versus the dollar, roughly 0.3% firmer than its previous close. Dollar weakness .DXY on global markets also supported the rand.

Government bonds were little changed in early trade, with the yield on the 2030 bond ZAR2030= at 9.16%.

Africa's most industrialised economy has been hit hard by one of the world's strictest lockdowns, imposed in late March to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but Ramaphosa said the indications were that the country had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections.

Official forecasts are for gross domestic product to contrac by at least 7% this year, with South Africa having recorded the fifth-highest number of COVID-19 infections worldwide.

