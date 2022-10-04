World Markets

South African rand strengthens on weak dollar; stocks jump

Contributors
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

South Africa's rand strengthened on Tuesday, joining a global risk rally amid weakness in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.

Updates prices to afternoon trade

Oct 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Tuesday, joining a global risk rally amid weakness in U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.

At 1532 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.6225 against the dollar, 1.3% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last down more than 1% at 110.380.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) said on Tuesday it estimates that scheduled power cuts implemented by utility Eskom will shave off about 1.0 percentage points from 2022 economic growth.

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed higher, mostly due to gains in the mining index .JRESI.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH was up 3.25%, while the Top-40 .JTOPI index rose 3.44%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in afternoon deals, with the yield down 4 basis points to 10.640%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Anait Miridzhanian in Johannesburg; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular