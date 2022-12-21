World Markets

South African rand strengthens, mining companies boost stocks

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

December 21, 2022 — 10:38 am EST

Written by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Wednesday, as investors turned their attention abroad after President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party helped ease some domestic uncertainty.

At 1528 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1800 against the dollar, 0.72% stronger than its previous close.

"As South Africa moves on from the ANC's elective conference and the perceived risks abate, the focus once again turns abroad," ETM Analytics said in a research note, flagging the war in Ukraine and the rapid spread of COVID-19 through China.

Ramaphosa defeated former health minister Zweli Mkhize in a two-horse race on Monday, clearing the way for him to contest the presidency again at 2024 elections.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 .JTOPI index ended 1.12% higher, while the broader all-share .JALSH index closed up 1.09%, buoyed by mining companies.

Miners Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd IMPJ.J and Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd NPHJ.J were the top gainers, ending up 3.91% and 3.85% respectively, boosted by an increase in prices of precious metals.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell, with the yield up 5.5 basis points to 10.210%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian and Bhargav Acharya)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com))

