South African rand strengthens, helped by higher metals prices

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The South African rand advanced early on Friday, supported by higher precious metals prices and a weaker dollar.

At 0555 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2800 against the dollar, 0.4% stronger than its closing level on Thursday, when it slumped in risk-off trade linked to Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Gold XAU= and platinum group metals prices - key South African exports - rose on Friday, as investors assessed the fallout from the Ukraine crisis and fresh sanctions imposed by the West against Russia.

Gold is a safe haven at times of financial or geopolitical uncertainty, and there is a risk that sanctions could tighten supplies of platinum and palladium as Russia is a major producer.

The dollar .DXY was down 0.3% against a basket of currencies.

Despite the modest recovery early on Friday, the rand was still on course for a loss of 1% against the dollar this week. Ukraine headlines overshadowed the improved fiscal outlook in South Africa's annual budget on Wednesday.

Later in the day, the government will hold weekly auctions of inflation-linked bonds and Treasury bills.

Next week, economic data releases include private sector credit extension ZACRED=ECI, trade figures ZATBAL=ECI and a whole-economy purchasing managers' index survey ZAPMIM=ECI.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)

