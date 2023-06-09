South African rand strengthens further after strong week of gains

Updates rand, share indexes

JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened further on Friday after a strong week of gains boosted by encouraging economic data at home.

At 1508 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.7000 to the dollar, around 0.72% stronger than its previous close.

The rand has gained more than 4% against the dollar this week, recovering steep losses from the previous month.

South Africa is in the midst of its worst-ever power crisis, which has crippled the economy and helped push the rand to a new all-time low of almost 20 to the dollar last week.

But several economic data points have aided its recovery. South Africa's first-quarter economic growth on Tuesday showed the country had narrowly avoided a recession, and central bank data on Thursday showed the current account deficit had narrowed.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, both the broader all-share index .JALSH and the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI slipped marginally and ended about 0.1% lower.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally stronger, with the yield down 1 basis point to 10.820%.

