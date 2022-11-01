World Markets

South African rand strengthens as markets await Fed rate decision

Contributor
Bhargav Acharya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The South African rand strengthened on Tuesday, as the dollar retreated ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting, with investors entertaining the idea the U.S. central bank could shift to a less-aggressive policy narrative.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Tuesday, as the dollar retreated ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting, with investors entertaining the idea the U.S. central bank could shift to a less-aggressive policy narrative.

At 0605 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2700 against the dollar, 0.56% stronger than its previous close.

"The market is already priced for a 75bp hike so that decision will not impact market sentiment much," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

"More important will be the guidance offered by the Fed and whether the pivot to less-aggressive tightening or a pause is indeed in the offing," it said.

Improved risk sentiment in the market ahead of Fed decision has helped emerging market currencies such as the rand.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading down 0.41% to 111.08.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.855%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Wall Street Executives Gather in Saudi Arabia

Oct 27, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular