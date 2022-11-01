South African rand strengthens as markets await Fed rate decision

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Tuesday, as the dollar retreated ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting, with investors entertaining the idea the U.S. central bank could shift to a less-aggressive policy narrative.

At 0605 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2700 against the dollar, 0.56% stronger than its previous close.

"The market is already priced for a 75bp hike so that decision will not impact market sentiment much," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

"More important will be the guidance offered by the Fed and whether the pivot to less-aggressive tightening or a pause is indeed in the offing," it said.

Improved risk sentiment in the market ahead of Fed decision has helped emerging market currencies such as the rand.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading down 0.41% to 111.08.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 5 basis points to 10.855%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

