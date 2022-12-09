South African rand strengthens as dollar slips

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Friday, as the dollar slipped on mounting worries over a slowdown in the United States and amid hopes that China's economy would pick up pace following an easing of COVID-19 curbs.

At 0609 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1275 against the dollar, 0.23% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last trading down 0.22% at 104.58.

Investors globally will be looking at the week ahead for rate decisions from a slew of central banks, with the Federal Reserve policy decision taking centre stage.

Like most emerging market currencies, the risk-sensitive rand, which has stabilised in recent days amid a pause in the political turmoil at home, is highly susceptible to global drivers such as the U.S. monetary policy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 10.410%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.