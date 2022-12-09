World Markets

South African rand strengthens as dollar slips

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

December 09, 2022 — 01:25 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Friday, as the dollar slipped on mounting worries over a slowdown in the United States and amid hopes that China's economy would pick up pace following an easing of COVID-19 curbs.

At 0609 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1275 against the dollar, 0.23% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD was last trading down 0.22% at 104.58.

Investors globally will be looking at the week ahead for rate decisions from a slew of central banks, with the Federal Reserve policy decision taking centre stage.

Like most emerging market currencies, the risk-sensitive rand, which has stabilised in recent days amid a pause in the political turmoil at home, is highly susceptible to global drivers such as the U.S. monetary policy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 10.410%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.