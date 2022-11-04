World Markets

South African rand strengthens as dollar eases

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

November 04, 2022 — 02:55 am EDT

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Friday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with investors globally awaiting a U.S. payrolls report for further clues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.

At 0640 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2750 against the dollar, 0.73% stronger than its previous close.

Like most risk-sensitive emerging market currencies, the rand weakened on Thursday, after the Fed signalled that it would not slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was last down 0.4% at 112.51.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 6.5 basis points to 10.730%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter