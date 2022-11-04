South African rand strengthens as dollar eases

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Friday as the dollar pulled back slightly, with investors globally awaiting a U.S. payrolls report for further clues on the Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory.

At 0640 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.2750 against the dollar, 0.73% stronger than its previous close.

Like most risk-sensitive emerging market currencies, the rand weakened on Thursday, after the Fed signalled that it would not slow down the pace of its interest rate hikes.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was last down 0.4% at 112.51.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 6.5 basis points to 10.730%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

