South African rand strengthens as dollar dips; stocks rise

Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Friday after the dollar fell ahead of a U.S. inflation report that could determine the size of the Federal Reserve's rate hike at this month's policy meeting.

At 1550 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2700 against the dollar, 1.47% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down around 0.5% at 108.950.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the Top-40 .JTOPI index rose 2.46%, while the broader all-share .JALSH index was up 2.15%, driven mostly by mining .JRESI and banking .JBANK shares.

Stronger commodities prices gave a boost to assets in the resource-rich country, Gerhard Parkin, portfolio manager for BP Bernstein, told Reuters.

"That's just a relief rally in the shares that were oversold," Parkin said.

He also cited Chinese inflation data that came below consensus and left room for further central bank policy easing.

Among gainers, miners Anglo American Platinum AMSJ.J, Anglo American PLC AGLJ.J, Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J and BHP Group Ltd BHGJ.J were up around 5-6%. Overall, the mining index .JMINI closed 2.68% higher.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= rose, with the yield down 7.5 basis points to 10.305%.

