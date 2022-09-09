South African rand strengthens as dollar dips

Sept 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade on Friday after the dollar eased as a hawkish rate hike from the European Central Bank (ECB) lifted the euro.

At 0625 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4175 against the dollar, 0.63% stronger than its previous close.

The ECB raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and promised further hikes.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last down 0.6% to 108.86 after hitting a two-decade high of 110.79 earlier in the week.

Like most emerging market currencies, the rand tends to take its cues from global drivers in the absence of major local economic data points.

Next week, investors in South Africa will be looking at mining and retail sales figures for clues on the health of economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= fell in early deals, with the yield up 5 basis points to 10.385%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

