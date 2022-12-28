South African rand strengthens amid thin trading

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday amid thin trading in a holiday-curtailed week.

At 1512 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1200 against the dollar, 0.77% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down 0.144% at 104.06.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes closed more than 1% higher.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield up 7 basis points to 10.240%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

