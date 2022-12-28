World Markets

South African rand strengthens amid thin trading

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

December 28, 2022 — 10:20 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Wednesday amid thin trading in a holiday-curtailed week.

At 1512 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1200 against the dollar, 0.77% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was down 0.144% at 104.06.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI and the broader all-share .JALSH indexes closed more than 1% higher.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield up 7 basis points to 10.240%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.