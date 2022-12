JOHANNESBURG, Dec 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened in early trade against the dollar on Wednesday amid thin trading in a holiday-curtailed week.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 17.1600 against the dollar, 0.54% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, was flat at 104.21.

Local investors will be looking at November trade balance figures due later at 1200 GMT for clues on the health of the South African economy.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 8 basis points to 10.250%.

