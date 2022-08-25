South African rand strengthens ahead of Fed chair's speech

World Markets

South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, as investors waited for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further clues about the ongoing pace of the U.S. central bank's rate hikes.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened against the dollar on Thursday, as investors waited for a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for further clues about the ongoing pace of the U.S. central bank's rate hikes.

At 1519 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8100 against the dollar, 0.74% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was slightly down at 108.56.

Statistics South Africa figures on Thursday showed July producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI came in above expectations at 18.0% versus predictions for 17.6%.

Economists at Nedbank said in a note that producer prices accelerated further due to elevated global commodity prices.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index rose 0.96% while the broader all-share .JALSH closed up 0.76%.

Naspers NPNJn.J and its subsidiary Prosus PRXJn.J, which holds a stake in Tencent 0700.HK, rose more than 6%, helped by a tech rally in Hong Kong, after China's cabinet said it would take more steps to support the economy, including ramping up support for technology companies.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger, with the yield down 9.5 basis points to 10.205%.

