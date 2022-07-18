South African rand strengthens against dollar, stocks rise

July 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand advanced early on Monday, as the safe-haven dollar nudged down from multi-year highs.

At 0731 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0050 against the dollar, 0.34% stronger than its previous close.

The U.S. dollar index =USD, which measures the buck against six major peers, dropped 0.39% to 107.45.

Economists at ETM Analytics said in a note that the rand's value against the dollar would continue to consolidate around the 17.0000 level until a new catalyst arises.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH index rose more than 2% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was flat in early deals, with the yield at 10.965%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

