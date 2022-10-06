South African rand strengthens against dollar

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Thursday as some risk appetite returned to markets ahead of U.S. jobs data that could give clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

At 0655 GMT the risk-sensitive rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.7550 against the dollar, 0.2% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was last trading up 0.1% at 110.98.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was up in early deals, with the yield down 4.5 basis points to 10.670%.

The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched non-farm payrolls data is due on Friday.

