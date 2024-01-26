South African rand strengthens after U.S. inflation data

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand strengthened on Friday after data showed U.S. inflation rose modestly in December but was trending lower, fuelling hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by the middle of the year.

At 1631 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7750 against the U.S. dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.5% stronger than its previous close. It was mostly unchanged in the earlier session after the South African Reserve Bank kept rates unchanged on Thursday.

The dollar =USD was last down about 0.16% against a basket of currencies as U.S. data showed the annual increase in inflation was below 3% for a third straight month.

South Africa's consumer inflation fell for a second consecutive month in December, but the central bank said it did not yet see a strong enough trend to consider cutting rates.

The central bank highlighted that port and rail constraints were proving a major damper to economic growth. South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal on Thursday said its coal exports had hit their lowest level since 1992 as the country's freight rail crisis continues to throttle mineral shipments.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closing 1.53% higher.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker, with the yield up 1.2 basis points to 9.760%.

(Reporting by Nellie Peyton and Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Alex Richardson)

