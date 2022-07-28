South African rand strengthens after U.S. GDP data, stocks rise

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

July 28 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Thursday as weak U.S. GDP data spurred expectations for a slowdown in the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes, supporting some emerging market currencies.

At 1644 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.5275 against the dollar, 1.15% stronger than its previous close.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate by an as-expected 75 basis points, while noting that although the labour market remained strong, other economic indicators had softened. Data on Thursday showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, raising the risk that it was on the cusp of a recession.

On the South African stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 0.3% higher while the broader all-share .JALSH was up 0.27%.

Shares in TFG TFGJ.J rose 4.3% after the fashion retailer reported a 16.3% rise in first quarter turnover, as consumers coming out of the COVID-19 lockdowns splashed out on items to rejuvenate their wardrobes and homes.

The discount fashion and homeware retailer Pepkor Holdings PPHJ.J was up 2.8% after reporting a 5.1% rise in third-quarter sales.

These results come after Truworths TRUJ.J, Shoprite SHPJ.J and Pick n Pay PIKJ.J reported better-than-expected sales growth on Tuesday.

"It's actually quite astonishing how good the retailers' results have been so far," Wayne McCurrie, portfolio manager at FNB Wealth and Investments, said, adding that companies are producing extremely good results in what everyone thinks is "quite a weak economy".

ArcelorMittal South Africa ACLJ.J was among the fallers, down 4.1%, after the unit of the world's second largest steelmaker said poor rail services, labour disruptions and the country's worst-ever power cuts drove steel production down.

Statistics South Africa figures on Thursday showed June producer inflation quickened to 16.2% year on year ZAPPIY=ECI from 14.7% in May.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was higher, with the yield down 23.5 basis points to 10.425%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru, Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk and Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Susan Fenton)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.