South African rand strengthens after mid-term budget

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Wednesday, buoyed by the mid-term budget, which showed an improvement in the country's fiscal outlook.

At 1620 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.9375 against the dollar, 1.44% firmer than its previous close.

The National Treasury said South Africa's deficits are seen shrinking more quickly than before in the next three years, with debt stabilising at a lower level, putting it in a stronger position for any future economic shocks.

The Treasury also confirmed it would take on some of the 400 billion rand ($22.32 billion) debt of struggling state utility Eskom, but did not commit to a specific amount or timeframe.

The utility has found it hard to keep lights on for longer periods of time, with electricity outages reaching record levels this year. This has had a knock-on effect on the rand.

The dollar index=USD, which measures the currency against six rivals, was last trading down more than 1% at 109.73.

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange rose, mirroring similar gains in world stocks, which have jumped on the hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its aggressive pace of interest rate increases.

The Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 2.19% higher, while the broader all-share .JALSH index ended up 1.9%.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in early deals, with the yield down 14 basis points to 10.730%.

($1 = 17.9220 rand)

