South African rand, stocks stronger before Fed outcome

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened on Wednesday as global risk appetite improved before the outcome of a closely watched U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is due to update its policy plan at 1900 GMT after a two-day meeting. Markets currently see a first rate increase in March and three more quarter-point increases by year-end.

At 1430 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.1800 against the dollar, around 0.4% stronger than its previous close.

Also supporting the rand, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) is widely expected to raise rates on Thursday at its first policy meeting of 2022. Economists polled by Reuters predict a 25-basis-point increase in the repo rate ZAREPO=ECI to 4.00% in what would be the second successive increase after one in November to fight rising inflation.

"The SARB is ... expected to pull the trigger on a 25-basis-point rate hike and provide hawkish forward guidance tomorrow," ETM Analytics said in a research note.

Shares on the local bourse firmed after four consecutive days of declines as investors awaited the Fed update.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH was up 2.05% to 73,797 points, while the blue-chip index of top 40 companies .JTOPI ended up 2.27% at 67,364 points.

The broad-based rally, which was in sync with most global markets, was led by commodity and mining companies, with the mining index .JRESI ending up 3.25%.

Petrochemicals major Sasol Ltd SOLJ.J was one of the top performers with the company's shares rising by over 7%, helped by an increase in crude oil price.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= edged higher, with the yield falling 1 basis point to 9.35%.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Alexander Winning Editing by Mark Potter)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.