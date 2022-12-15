World Markets

South African rand, stocks on back foot after Fed rate signals

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

December 15, 2022 — 12:07 pm EST

Written by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

Updates to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand weakened against a stronger dollar on Thursday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank signalled more interest rates hikes.

At 1642 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4850 against the dollar, 1.92% weaker than its Wednesday close.

Statistics South Africa figures on Thursday showedproducer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI slowed to 15% year on year in November from 16% in October.

Another data showed the country's formal sector employment, excluding agriculture, rose 0.1% quarter on quarter to 9.984 million people in the third quarter of 2022.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index ended 1.88% lower while the broader all-share .JALSH fell 1.76%.

Shares in Steinhoff International Holdings NV SNHJ.J fell over 60% after the retailer said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with some of its largest creditors to extend the maturity of its debt.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was stronger in afternoon deals, with the yield falling 4.5 basis points to 10.215%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Josie Kao)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.