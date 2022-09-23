World Markets

South African rand, stocks fall on strong dollar

Contributors
Alexander Winning Reuters
Anait Miridzhanian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

The South African rand fell almost 2% on Friday as the U.S. dollar extended gains after receiving a boost from a very hawkish Federal Reserve policy announcement and rising Treasury yields.

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The South African rand fell almost 2% on Friday as the U.S. dollar extended gains after receiving a boost from a very hawkish Federal Reserve policy announcement and rising Treasury yields.

The rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.9300 against the dollar at 1556 GMT, 1.77% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback's value against six major currencies, was up more than 1.3% at 112.730.

In the absence of major local drivers, the rand tends to take its cue from global factors including dollar moves.

South African state-owned utility Eskom said on Friday it would reduce the level of scheduled power cuts over the weekend and that more outages were probable next week.

Stocks on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) fell, mostly due to declines in the mining index .JRESI.

The benchmark all-share index .JALSH closed 2.85% lower at 63,416 points, while the Top-40 .JTOPI index fell 2.96% to 57,109 points.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in afternoon trade, with the yield rising 18 basis points to 10.770%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular