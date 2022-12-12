South African rand, stocks fall at start of busy data week

World Markets

December 12, 2022 — 10:41 am EST

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand and stocks fell on Monday, with investors cautious ahead of a raft of local data.

At 1532 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.5700 against the dollar, about 1.18% weaker than its Friday close.

This week, domestic data that could influence rand trading includes October mining output ZAMNG=ECI and November business confidence data ZABCI=ECI on Tuesday, November consumer inflation ZACPIY=ECI and October retail sales ZARET=ECI on Wednesday, and November producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are also holding their policy meetings this week.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed 0.11% lower, while the broader all-share .JALSH index fell 0.17%

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly weaker in afternoon deals, with the yield rising 3.5 basis points to 10.505%.

