News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand, stocks fall 1% as dollar gains from risk aversion

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO1

June 23, 2023 — 08:53 am EDT

Written by Bhargav Acharya and Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

Updates prices, adds expert comment

JOHANNESBURG, June 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand weakened 1% against the U.S. dollar on Friday as concerns about global economic growth weighed on risk sentiment.

At 1241 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7150 against the dollar ZAR=D3, 1% weaker than its previous close.

Hawkish comments from global central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, stoked fears that their aggressive monetary tightening could push economies into a deeper downturn.

The safe-haven dollar =USD was buoyed by the comments and was last trading up 0.48% at 102.870 against a basket of six currencies.

"The risk aversion deepened on Friday as recession fears grow in Europe following the publication of much weaker-than-expected PMI data from the Eurozone and UK," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at StoneX, in a research note.

The risk-sensitive rand, like most emerging market currencies, often takes cues from global drivers such as U.S. monetary policy and the dollar in the absence of local economic data points.

On the Johannesburg stock market, both the Top-40 .JTOPI index and the broader all-share .JALSH were down about 1.5% on the day, both having lost around 5% since the start of the week.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was last trading weaker, with the yield up 3 basis points to 10.720%.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's Top-40 index tumbled this week https://tmsnrt.rs/43V1hNs

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Tannur Anders; Editing by Sonia Cheema, Nellie Peyton and Susan Fenton)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.