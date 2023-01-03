World Markets

South African rand steady with investor focus on Fed minutes

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

January 03, 2023 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady in early trade on Tuesday, as investors look ahead to minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting for clues on its interest rate path for 2023.

At 0722 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9800 against the dollar, little changed from its previous close of 16.9775.

The minutes of the Fed's December policymaking meeting are due to be released on Wednesday.

The risk-sensitive rand had a volatile 2022 as domestic factors such as power cuts, port strikes and political turmoil weighed on the currency, in addition to economic and geopolitical events elsewhere.

The rand is highly susceptible to global drivers such as U.S. monetary policy.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index was up 0.4%, while the broader all-share .JALSH index was up nearly 0.3% in early trade.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 10.210%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.