News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand steady in start of rate decision week

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

September 18, 2023 — 03:34 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The South African rand was steady in early trade on Monday, ahead of local and international interest rate announcements this week.

At 0718 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9800 against the dollar ZAR=D3, not far from its previous close of 18.9850.

The dollar =USD last traded near its previous close of 105.260 against a basket of global currencies.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will announce its interest rate decision on Thursday and provide clues on the country's future rate path.

"The SARB is expected to keep rates unchanged but remain hawkish on the back of concerns of an uptick in inflation on the back of the higher fuel price," said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to keep rate unchanged when it meets on Wednesday, he added, "but with a hawkish outlook given the higher oil price and higher inflation numbers".

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange opened lower, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI last trading down more than 0.6%.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally weaker in early deals, with the yield up 0.5 basis points to 10.480%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders, Editing by Bhargav Acharya and Alex Richardson)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.