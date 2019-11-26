Banking

South African rand steady, focus on U.S.-China talks

Contributors
Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Reuters
Naledi Mashishi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South Africa's rand steadied in afternoon trade on Tuesday, while stocks fell, as traders awaited further developments in trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Updates rand, bond prices; adds stocks

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand steadied in afternoon trade on Tuesday, while stocks fell, as traders awaited further developments in trade negotiations between the United States and China.

As of 1530 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 was largely unchanged at 14.7990 per dollar.

The outcome of U.S.-China trade talks remained the key driver, with Beijing saying negotiators from both sides held a phone call trying to hammer out a preliminary "phase one" deal.

"The apparent progress on the phase one trade talks between the US and China has provided the markets with some comfort and thus far, these factors have outweighed the various local factors weighing on the local economy," Nedbank analysts said in a note. "The rand has proven to be resilient so far."

The International Monetary Fund warned on Monday that South Africa faced a prolonged period of weak growth if the government did not implement promised reforms quickly, especially a turnaround of cash-strapped power utility Eskom.

On the bourse, the banking sector led the market lower.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 Index fell 1.3% to 49,818.42 points while the broader All-Share Index JALSH was down 1.19% to 56,074.74 points.

The banking index .JBANK tumbled 2.77%. Leading decliners were Firstrand FSRJ.J, down 3.38% to 62.25 rand, and Discovery DSYJ.J, off 3.22% to 119.02 rand.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 ZAR186= added 1 basis point to 8.475%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Naledi Mashishi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Olivia.Kumwenda@thomsonreuters.com; +27 11 595 2817; Reuters Messaging: olivia.kumwenda.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular