News & Insights

World Markets

South African rand steady, focus on Fed meeting

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO1

January 29, 2024 — 10:21 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya and Nellie Peyton for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady on Monday amid subdued risk appetite, as investors turned their focus towards the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for fresh clues on its interest rate trajectory.

At 1510 GMT, the rand traded at 18.8050 against the dollar ZAR=D3, not far from its previous close of 18.7975.

The dollar =USD was up about 0.16% at 103.72 against a basket of currencies, ahead of the Fed's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday.

Risk appetite was muted on Monday with an escalation of tensions in the Middle East after three U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan, said Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE.

The local focus this week will be on December money supply, budget and trade balance figures.

On the stock market, the Top-40 .JTOPI index closed down 1.04%, while the broader all-share .JALSH was 0.95% lower.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was marginally weaker, with the yield up 0.5 basis point to 9.765%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Nellie Peyton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alex Richardson)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.