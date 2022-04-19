South African rand steady; eyes on Eskom and flood impact

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady early on Tuesday, with investor attention on the impact of severe power cuts and devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province on local companies.

At 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.6775 against the dollar, close to its previous closing level of 14.6700.

State utility Eskom on Tuesday ramped up scheduled power cuts to "Stage 4," requiring up to 4,000 megawatts to be shed from the national grid, following trips at two of its coal-fired power stations.

The floods in KZN have killed more than 440 people, left thousands homeless and disrupted operations at one of Africa's busiest ports, Durban.

The full extent of the destruction in the east-coast province is still becoming clear, but a provincial official said on Sunday that there had been at least 10 billion rand ($680 million) of damage.

($1 = 14.7137 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Louise Heavens)

