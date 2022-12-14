South African rand steady before inflation, retail figures

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The South African rand was steady in early trade on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of consumer inflation and retail sales numbers.

At 0555 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.2550 against the dollar, 0.1% weaker than its Tuesday close.

Statistics South Africa is due to publish November consumer inflation figures ZACPIY=ECI around 0800 GMT, and October retail sales ZARET=ECI around 1100 GMT.

Economists polled by Reuters expect inflation will fall to 7.5% in annual terms in November from 7.6% in October, and for October retail sales to contract 0.5% year on year versus a 0.6% decline the previous month.

On global markets, the focus was on a policy announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

Risk-sensitive currencies like the rand got a boost on Tuesday as U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected for a second straight month in November, clearing the way for the Fed to start scaling back its interest rate hikes.

Also underpinning the rand, on Tuesday South Africa's governing African National Congress party stopped an impeachment process from being launched against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was firmer early on Wednesday, the yield falling 7 basis points to 10.300%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.