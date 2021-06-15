South African rand steady as markets await U.S. Fed meeting

JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand steadied on Tuesday, as investors cautiously awaited a much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting outcome to check if the central bank would signal any change to the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

At 0626 GMT, the rand ZAR= traded at 13.7585 against the dollar, not far off its previous close of 13.7650.

The rand has been 2021's top performing emerging market currency, gaining more than 6% in the year so far, spurred by a boom in global commodity prices and low-interest rate environment in developed markets.

But the currency has suffered losses in the past six sessions as traders cash in some of the gains.

"Although the rand has run out of steam for the time being, I would be careful of leaning towards a weakening rand just yet," Citadel Global director Bianca Botes said in a currency note.

"These levels continue to be rather appealing to any entity looking to hedge imports, or individuals looking to externalise funds," said Botes, adding that a conservative Fed would continue to be beneficial for the rand.

Traders globally will look closely at any hints from the Fed meeting's final statement about whether and when the Fed plans to taper its bond buying programme, amid concerns from some quarters about inflation as the U.S. economy bounces back from the pandemic fallout. The two-day meeting starts on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030=, which moves inversely to its price, was flat at 8.685% in early deals.

