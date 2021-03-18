South African rand steady as Fed tames inflation fears

JOHANNESBURG, March 18 (Reuters) - The South African rand was supported early on Thursday by the U.S. Federal Reserve's positive outlook on economic growth and pledge to keep interest rates near zero.

At 0603 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 14.6650 versus the dollar, around the same level as its previous close after having posted gains overnight.

The Fed said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy was heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, and policymakers vowed to keep interest rates low to help the economic wounds from the COVID-19 pandemic heal.

That drove a new bout of risk-taking in emerging markets such as South Africa.

In the absence of major local data releases on Thursday, the rand is expected to track moves on global markets.

Government bonds were slightly firmer in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= falling 2 basis points to 9.35%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

