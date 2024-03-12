News & Insights

South African rand steady ahead of US inflation data

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

March 12, 2024 — 03:07 am EDT

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 12 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed early on Tuesday, as traders remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation figures, which could provide fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 18.6650 against the dollar ZAR=D3, not far from its previous close.

The dollar index=USD was broadly steady against a basket of currencies.

"Trading has been on the quiet side with low volumes," Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE, said.

Like most emerging market currencies, the rand takes direction from global factors such as U.S. monetary policy in addition to domestic economic releases.

South Africa has no major data due till Thursday, when gold, mining and manufacturing production figures for January are released.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in early deals, with the yield up 2.5 basis points to 10.130%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

