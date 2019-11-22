South African rand steady ahead of ratings decision, stocks up

Adds latest figures, analyst comments

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed a touch on Friday ahead of a decision by S&P Global Ratings which could change the outlook on the country's sub-investment grade rating to negative.

At 1500 GMT the rand ZAR=D3 was at 14.6650 per dollar compared to an opening level of 14.6900, having rallied below 14.70 in the previous session when the central bank, citing growth risks, kept lending rates unchanged.

Africa's most industrialised economy is ranked sub-investment grade by S&P and Fitch, two of the three main ratings firms, and narrowly dodged a downgrade to junk by Moody's earlier this month when the firm opted to only lower its outlook to negative.

S&P said last month at a conference in Johannesburg there was no immediate pressure to change the country's "BB" sovereign rating.

"We expect the agency will deliver a negative outlook on (South Africa's) local currency rating, and quite possibly on its...foreign currency rating too," said Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Bishop and other analysts believe S&P will wait until February's budget before changing the actual rating, with the rand gaining in the meantime from relatively strong demand after Thursday's central bank decision supported the carry trade.

Stocks rose slightly alongside emerging market equities as the latest comments from China about finding a resolution to its tariff dispute with the United States lifted hopes that the two sides would reach a trade agreement soon.

The benchmark JSE Top-40 Index JTOPI was up 0.5% to 50,484.88 points while the broader All-Share Index JALSH rose by 0.14% to 56,618.58 points.

"I don’t think anyone actually knows what’s going on with these discussions on trade wars," said Nilan Morar, trader at GT247.

"We're moving from the potential to relaxing tariffs one day to increasing tariffs, to no change."

Resources led the bourse higher, with energy companies Exxaro EXXJ.J and BHP Group BHPJ.J up 2.74% and 2.24% respectively on stronger oil prices LCoc1.

The yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 ZAR186= rose 5.5 basis points to 8.385%.

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and Naledi Mashishi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((mfuneko.toyana@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753153; Reuters Messaging: mfuneko.toyana.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.