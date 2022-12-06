World Markets

South African rand steady ahead of Q3 GDP data

Credit: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

December 06, 2022 — 01:59 am EST

Written by Bhargav Acharya for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was little changed in early trade on Tuesday, ahead of the release of domestic growth data for the third quarter.

At 0650 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.4700 against the dollar, near its previous close of 17.4650.

The risk-sensitive currency has had a turbulent few days, as political turmoil at home fuelled investor uncertainty, sending it over 4% lower against the dollar at one point last week before making a recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa gained a lifeline last night, after South Africa's ruling party said it would tell its lawmakers to reject a report that said he may have committed misconduct and violated the constitution.

Meanwhile, Statistics South Africa will release the country's gross domestic product (GDP) data at 0930 GMT, with economists polled by Reuters predicting a 0.7% quarter-on-quarter growth and 2.8% year-on-year growth.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was last up 0.22% at 105.45, helped by strong U.S. data that fuelled bets the Federal Reserve may stick with hiking interest rates for longer.

The government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was marginally lower in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis point to 10.615%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.