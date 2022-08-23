South African rand steady ahead of Q2 unemployment data

Aug 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was steady in early trade on Tuesday ahead of second-quarter unemployment data that could give clues on the health of the local economy.

At 0607 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.9975 against the dollar, near its previous close of 16.9950.

Investors will be looking at second-quarter unemployment ZAUNR=ECI and a leading business cycle indicator ZALEAD=ECI due later in the day.

The dollar index =USD, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was trading up at 109.12, attempting to breach a two-decade high of 109.29 hit in July as investors embraced the safe-haven currency amid broader economic growth concerns.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield down 1 basis point to 10.305%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Bhargav.Acharya@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.