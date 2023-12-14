South African rand steady ahead of local data releases

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand was unchanged in early deals on Thursday, ahead of a slew of local economic data points that could provide fresh clues on the health of the economy.

At 0647 GMT, the rand was flat at 18.6650 against the dollar ZAR=D3.

The dollar index =USD was last down 0.25% after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and struck a dovish tone on Wednesday.

Local investors' focus will be on a quarterly bulletin to be released by the South African Reserve Bank, third-quarter formal sector employment data and November producer inflation figures by Statistics South Africa due later in the day.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was flat in early deals, with the yield at 10.055%.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

