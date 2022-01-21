South African rand steady ahead of cenbank policy meet

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The South African rand held its ground on Friday after posting strong gains in the previous two sessions when the country's inflation numbers boosted expectations that the central bank might raise interest rates next week.

Also supporting the currency, the World Bank approved a $750 million loan to help the country recover from the COVID-19 fallout.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 15.2400 against the dollar, steady from its previous close of 15.2300.

The rand advanced roughly 2% against the dollar in the previous two sessions, as December inflation figures ZACPIY=ECI came in higher than expected and lifted the prospect of a hike in interest rates.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) - which targets inflation of between 3% and 6% - will hold its first monetary policy committee meeting of 2022 next week, with its decision due on Jan. 27.

Meanwhile, the low-interest loan from the World Bank will help plug a financing gap exacerbated by the pandemic, which has stretched South Africa's already fragile public finances.

"This loan will support the Government of South Africa's efforts to accelerate its COVID-19 response aimed at protecting the poor and vulnerable from the adverse socio-economic impact of the pandemic and supporting a resilient and sustainable economic recovery," The World Bank and South Africa's National Treasury said in a joint statement.

A Reuters poll this week predicted the SARB will raise rates by 25 basis points to 4.00% ZAREPO=ECI. That would be the SARB's second successive hike after raising rates in November.

The government's 2030 bond ZAR2030= was slightly firmer in early deals, with the yield falling 3.5 basis points to 9.265%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 10 346 1076))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.