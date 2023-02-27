World Markets

South African rand starts week on the back foot

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

February 27, 2023 — 01:57 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The South African rand was weaker on Monday, extending losses from the week before, when a global financial crime watchdog added South Africa to its list of countries needing special scrutiny.

At 0645 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 18.4700 against the dollar, about 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The Financial Action Task Force, which sets standards on combating money laundering and illicit financing, added South Africa to its "grey list" on Friday, a knock to the reputation of Africa's most advanced economy.

"Risk-off sets the tone for the local FX market open, which had its own share of struggles into the close last week with the grey-listing of South Africa as the final bit of bad news," analysts at Rand Merchant Bank said in a research note.

The dollar was up around 0.1% against a basket of global currencies =USD, after strong U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further and for longer.

No major South African economic data releases are expected on Monday.

But Tuesday will see the release of January money supply ZAM3=ECI, trade ZATBAL=ECI and budget ZABUDM=ECI figures, as well as fourth-quarter unemployment numbers ZAUNR=ECI.

The South African government's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was little changed in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis points to 10.125%.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.