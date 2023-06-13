News & Insights

South African rand stable ahead of Fed meeting

June 13, 2023 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by Tannur Anders for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, June 13 (Reuters) - The South African rand was little changed in early trade on Tuesday as the dollar slipped ahead of key U.S. inflation data and a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

At 0649 GMT, the rand traded at 18.5500 against the dollar ZAR=D3, near its previous close of 18.5550.

The dollar =USD was last trading down about 0.25% at 103.300 against a basket of global currencies.

Investors' focus this week will be the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday following a two-day monetary policy meeting. The U.S. Labor Department's CPI report is due later on Tuesday.

In South Africa, mining production figures for April will be released at 11:30 am (0930 GMT).

The rand gained almost 1% on Monday on the back of shorter power cuts at home and reduced tensions between South Africa and the West over Russia, analysts said.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was slightly stronger in early deals, with the yield down 0.5 basis points to 10.760%.

