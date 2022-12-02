South African rand stabilises after sell-off on Ramaphosa exit rumours

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The South African rand stabilised early on Friday, after a steep sell-off a day earlier, on speculation President Cyril Ramaphosa was going to quit over a panel report that found preliminary evidence he may have violated the constitution.

Ramaphosa's political future still hangs in the balance, with the governing African National Congress party's national executive set to meet to discuss the report later in the day.

At 0655 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.5500 against the dollar, the same level as Thursday's close.

On Thursday, the rand plunged more than 4% against the dollar at one stage, after local news website News24 reported that Ramaphosa was very likely to resign within hours, before paring losses to end about 2% weaker.

Ramaphosa's spokesman told reporters on Thursday that the president still had "all options on the table" over the panel report, and that he was still consulting with a broad range of people over what to do next.

The panel probed allegations that thieves found and stole millions of dollars of cash stuffed into furniture at Ramaphosa's game farm in 2020, a theft which only came to light in June. The theft has raised questions about how Ramaphosa, who came to power on the promise to fight graft, acquired the money and whether he declared it.

The president has said a much smaller amount of money - the proceeds of game sales - was taken. He has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Uttaresh.V)

