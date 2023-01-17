South African rand stabilises after sell-off on power woes

World Markets

January 17, 2023 — 01:14 am EST

Written by Alexander Winning for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The South African rand stabilised early on Tuesday after a sell-off the previous session as investor concerns heightened over a power crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa cancelled his attendance at the World Economic Forum in Davos over the crippling power cuts, which have lasted at least six hours a day for most households and often more during the past week.

The electricity outages are a major source of public frustration for voters ahead of 2024 elections that could see the governing African National Congress lose its majority in parliament for the first time.

Eskom trimmed the level of power cuts from Tuesday, but the long-term power outlook remains bleak.

At 0600 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.0550 against the dollar, flat from its previous close of 17.0500.

At 0930 GMT, Statistics South Africa will publish November mining output figures ZAMNG=ECI. Economists polled by Reuters have predicted a year-on-year contraction of about 6.8%, smaller than October's 10.4% fall.

Domestic November retail sales ZARET=ECI and December consumer inflation numbers ZACPIY=ECI are due on Wednesday.

